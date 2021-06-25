UBS Group AG Increases Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 201,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund were worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GP Brinson Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $420,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 133,123 shares during the last quarter. 56.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund alerts:

IIF stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.90. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $25.25.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.