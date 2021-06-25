UBS Group AG Buys 30,246 Shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30,246 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.86% of Ennis worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Ennis by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ennis by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 105,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 18,903 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ennis by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ennis by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ennis by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 262,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after buying an additional 117,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBF stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. Ennis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $22.24. The company has a market cap of $564.35 million, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.10.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Ennis had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.73%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Ennis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%.

Ennis Profile

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

