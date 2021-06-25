Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 55,758 Shares of SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) by 74.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 55,758 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of SLR Senior Investment worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUNS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLR Senior Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $484,000. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 58,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLR Senior Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 151.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 15,604 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 10,412 shares during the period. 12.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SUNS. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLR Senior Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. SLR Senior Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

SLR Senior Investment stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $246.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.50. SLR Senior Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $16.41.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 million. SLR Senior Investment had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 137.41%. Research analysts predict that SLR Senior Investment Corp. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. SLR Senior Investment’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

