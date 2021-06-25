Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $271,000 Stock Position in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) by 146.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,630 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SilverBow Resources were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SilverBow Resources by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. 51.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

In other news, Director Gabriel L. Ellisor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $66,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,628.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SilverBow Resources stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $305.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.65. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $26.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.00 million. SilverBow Resources had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 130.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Johnson Rice upgraded SilverBow Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 1,106 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW).

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.