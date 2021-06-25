Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 16,657 Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Manchester United in the first quarter worth $56,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 22.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 306,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 56,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manchester United during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Manchester United during the first quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

MANU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Manchester United from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of NYSE:MANU opened at $15.50 on Friday. Manchester United plc has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $20.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.03.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported ($13.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($13.31). Manchester United had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $118.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.42) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Manchester United plc will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -180.00%.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

