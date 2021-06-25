UBS Group AG Has $4.86 Million Stock Position in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 518,782 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund were worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHT. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,273 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 294,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Shares of Pioneer High Income Fund stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $10.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.0725 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This is a boost from Pioneer High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

