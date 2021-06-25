Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 11,346 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,346 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altice USA by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 11,495 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,395,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altice USA by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 640,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,260,000 after acquiring an additional 79,343 shares in the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATUS. HSBC lifted their price objective on Altice USA from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. FIX cut Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.63.

Shares of ATUS opened at $34.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.52. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.97 and a 1-year high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 528.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $97,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $87,443,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,719,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,905,339.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,577,734 shares of company stock valued at $95,732,270 over the last 90 days. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

