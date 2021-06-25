Sei Investments Co. Acquires 645 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Lancaster Colony worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LANC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 62.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,869,000 after purchasing an additional 26,881 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 56.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of LANC opened at $192.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 0.17. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1-year low of $146.74 and a 1-year high of $198.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.89.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.65 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 17.74%. Lancaster Colony’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.85%.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

