Sumitomo Metal Mining (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Lifted to Buy at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sumitomo Metal Mining (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS SMMYY opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $13.37.
About Sumitomo Metal Mining
