Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rite Aid from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Rite Aid stock opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $962.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 0.83. Rite Aid has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $32.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Rite Aid’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rite Aid will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rite Aid by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rite Aid in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rite Aid in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rite Aid in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Rite Aid by 5,749.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

