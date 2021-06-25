Sei Investments Co. Sells 28,715 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 11.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 223,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,715 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTG. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 280,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 78,337 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $447,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,425,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,993,000 after purchasing an additional 728,292 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 480.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,676,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,075 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

In other MGIC Investment news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $1,151,933.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $13.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $15.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.79.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 37.50%. The company had revenue of $295.74 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.