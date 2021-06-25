Sei Investments Co. Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 241.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,616 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 170,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after purchasing an additional 116,150 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Comerica by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $72.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $32.93 and a 12-month high of $79.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.90.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.96 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $58,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMA shares. B. Riley downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.04.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

