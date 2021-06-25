Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Position Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 80.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,745 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.43.

NMRK stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.27. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $13.71.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 30.14%. On average, analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

