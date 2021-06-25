Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,282 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 3.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 3.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

WRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Weingarten Realty Investors stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Weingarten Realty Investors’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is currently 55.76%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.