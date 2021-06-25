BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.47 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) will announce $30.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BTRS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BTRS will report full year sales of $127.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $126.00 million to $128.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $150.65 million, with estimates ranging from $148.50 million to $152.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BTRS.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BTRS shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

In other news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $49,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,438.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clare Hart acquired 10,000 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $128,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,195 shares in the company, valued at $271,931.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,917 shares of company stock valued at $124,146.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at $23,904,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at $486,000. 55.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BTRS opened at $13.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.41. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 0.32. BTRS has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $19.76.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

