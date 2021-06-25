New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Major Shareholder Sells $4,235,646.48 in Stock

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 103,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $4,235,646.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 122,506 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $5,005,595.16.

On Monday, June 14th, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 55,920 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $2,253,576.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 3,605 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $144,308.15.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 281,423 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $11,591,813.37.

On Friday, June 4th, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 108,871 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $4,387,501.30.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 70,329 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $2,995,312.11.

On Thursday, May 27th, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 242,671 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $10,417,866.03.

Shares of NFE stock opened at $39.31 on Friday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $65.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.86.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.26). New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 40.46% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.44 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -72.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,717,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,157,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,820,000 after purchasing an additional 863,871 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,455,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,633,000 after acquiring an additional 871,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.44% of the company’s stock.

NFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. New Fortress Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

