Zacks Investment Research Lowers PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $180.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for PPG Industries for the second quarter of 2021 have been stable over the past month. PPG Industries is executing an aggressive cost cutting and restructuring strategy. Cost savings from restructuring are likely support its margins in 2021. It is also taking steps to grow its business inorganically. Acquisitions including Industria Chimica Reggiana and Ennis-Flint are expected to contribute to its sales this year. The company also remains committed to returning cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. It has also outperformed the industry over a year. However, PPG Industries faces headwinds from soft demand in its aerospace business due to subdued airline activities. Higher raw material costs are also expected to weigh on sales and margins. High debt level is another concern.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $169.47.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $169.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $100.14 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 37.89%.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 70.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

