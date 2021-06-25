Insider Selling: C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CTO Sells $5,143,607.04 in Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 86,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total value of $5,143,607.04. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 480,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,492,102.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of AI opened at $61.88 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $183.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -68.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.36.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. C3.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 46.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AI shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.22.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

