Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.82% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VRRM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

VRRM stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.53. Verra Mobility has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $89.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. Analysts forecast that Verra Mobility will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Verra Mobility by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 895,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,012,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Verra Mobility by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 16,755 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,710,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Verra Mobility by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 243,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 118,920 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

