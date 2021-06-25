Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Lifted to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, FinViz reports.

RDS-A has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Redburn Partners upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

RDS-A opened at $41.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.59.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

