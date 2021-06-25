Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 830 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 21.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.7% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 44.1% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $367.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.40. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $257.87 and a one year high of $471.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $347.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAYC. Barclays cut their target price on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.76.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

