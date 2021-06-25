Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,331 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Bankshares were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in National Bankshares during the first quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in National Bankshares by 308.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in National Bankshares by 66.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in National Bankshares by 292.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in National Bankshares during the first quarter worth $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

In other National Bankshares news, Director Charles E. Green III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.99 per share, with a total value of $34,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,877.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,832 shares of company stock worth $134,189. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Bankshares stock opened at $35.11 on Friday. National Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $39.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.22.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 32.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKSH. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.