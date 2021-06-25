Kellogg (NYSE:K) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to “Sector Perform”

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Get Kellogg alerts:

K stock opened at $63.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.01. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $5,268,312.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,711,514. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.