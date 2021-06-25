Matthew L. Trerotola Sells 75,000 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $3,330,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,907,242.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CFX opened at $45.75 on Friday. Colfax Co. has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $50.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 111.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $879.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.42 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Colfax during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Colfax by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Colfax by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CFX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.45.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

