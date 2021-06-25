Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Albany International were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Albany International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,479,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,602,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $337,898,000 after acquiring an additional 219,694 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after acquiring an additional 66,642 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Albany International by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 405,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,743,000 after buying an additional 61,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Albany International by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 354,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,046,000 after buying an additional 55,554 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $271,095.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,140,729.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $450,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,000,949.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,829. Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $92.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.46. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $46.31 and a 12-month high of $92.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is 21.51%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

