Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $291,000 Position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SPX were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in SPX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 201,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in SPX by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 40,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in SPX by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 18,319 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SPX by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,514,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPX by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,926,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,578,000 after acquiring an additional 308,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SPX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $59.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35. SPX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $66.19.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.17 million. SPX had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SPX Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

