Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RCII. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7,586.7% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1,611.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $1,745,714.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $170,512.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,694 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,579 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RCII. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Rent-A-Center presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII opened at $52.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.79. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.71 and a 52-week high of $66.70.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 41.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.13%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

