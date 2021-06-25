Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 6,112 First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,112 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 645,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,162,000 after acquiring an additional 134,419 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 13,358 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 67,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 18,926 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Merchants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

In other First Merchants news, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $366,962.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $50,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRME opened at $43.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.31. First Merchants Co. has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $50.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $124.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.87 million. As a group, analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.34%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. First Merchants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

