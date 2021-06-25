Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,625,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,180,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,131,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAM. Citigroup lowered their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,222.87.

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total transaction of $1,296,574.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,068.48, for a total value of $2,671,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,089 shares of company stock valued at $42,837,059 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAM opened at $1,019.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,103.54. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $519.17 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.86 and a beta of 0.79.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 22.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

