Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $317,000 Stock Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Dorman Products were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,775,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dorman Products by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $444,637,000 after buying an additional 126,047 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Dorman Products by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 432,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,413,000 after buying an additional 92,652 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dorman Products by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 530,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,441,000 after buying an additional 50,575 shares during the period. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,830,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $98.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.78. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.41 and a 52 week high of $113.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.12.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.67 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

