Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 316.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director Marc J. Shapiro bought 6,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $130,582.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,582.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $873,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 352,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,097,744.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 126,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,867 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CADE opened at $21.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.05. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $23.88.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.08%.

Cadence Bancorporation Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

