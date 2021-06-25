Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 36,096 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth $389,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 56,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 17,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,243,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,507,000 after buying an additional 194,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $31.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 21.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 67.10%.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $39,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Patterson Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

