New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 8,200 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of First BanCorp. worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 41,052 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 536,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter worth $395,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First BanCorp. stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.51.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $207.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.64%.

FBP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In related news, Director John A. Heffern bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $31,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,991.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $1,006,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,000 shares of company stock worth $2,431,400 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

