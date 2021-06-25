Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOUT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 241.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 25,477 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.41, for a total transaction of $200,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.47, for a total transaction of $427,684.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,855.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,462 shares of company stock worth $1,055,960. Company insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JOUT opened at $119.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.67. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.93 and a 52-week high of $154.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.95.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $206.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.85 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

