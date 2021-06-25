SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stake Trimmed by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 56.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,894 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SiTime were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in SiTime during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,115,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SiTime by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 755,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after acquiring an additional 135,011 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in SiTime during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in SiTime by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SiTime during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $276,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $68,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,929 shares of company stock valued at $6,034,635. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SITM shares. Barclays lowered their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital lowered their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.67.

SITM opened at $133.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.16. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $151.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.98 and a beta of 0.55.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

