New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.15 Million Position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 123.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,082 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.21% of The Children’s Place worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the first quarter worth $1,651,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth about $681,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at about $589,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,638,000.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

Shares of The Children’s Place stock opened at $95.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.85, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.26. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $103.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.55.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The firm had revenue of $435.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.15 million. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.96) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush raised The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley increased their price target on The Children’s Place from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.27.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.