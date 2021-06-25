Piper Sandler Downgrades County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) to Neutral

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $37.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $26.50. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.66% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for County Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ICBK. TheStreet raised County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Maxim Group cut County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.92.

Get County Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ICBK opened at $34.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. County Bancorp has a one year low of $17.04 and a one year high of $35.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.75 million, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.98.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $13.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that County Bancorp will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICBK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in County Bancorp by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in County Bancorp by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in County Bancorp by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in County Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in County Bancorp by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.01% of the company’s stock.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.