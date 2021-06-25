Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Shares Down 1.9%

Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK)’s share price traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.77 and last traded at $19.78. 900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 109,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.16.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Macquarie cut shares of Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.10. The stock has a market cap of $67.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.4497 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Westpac Banking’s payout ratio is 204.65%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Westpac Banking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Westpac Banking by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 72,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Westpac Banking by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Westpac Banking by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westpac Banking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $552,000.

Westpac Banking Company Profile (NYSE:WBK)

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

