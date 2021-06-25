TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Shares Up 4.7%

Shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.42 and last traded at $53.29. 967 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,307,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.91.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSP. Oppenheimer began coverage on TuSimple in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. TuSimple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.36.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.88.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($6.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($5.97). The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TuSimple news, Director Karen C. Francis acquired 7,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $285,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Dillon acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

TuSimple Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

