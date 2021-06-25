Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) shares shot up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.03 and last traded at $17.03. 7,283 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,304,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Vuzix from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vuzix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vuzix in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -37.19 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.91.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 29.77% and a negative net margin of 137.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 million. The company’s revenue was up 160.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix during the 1st quarter worth about $474,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vuzix by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 130,926 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix in the 1st quarter valued at $1,085,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix in the 1st quarter valued at $818,000. 33.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

