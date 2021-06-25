Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $135.62 and last traded at $136.44. 19,846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,420,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.61.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.77.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The business had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $49,914.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,333. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 5,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $812,243.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,756 shares in the company, valued at $19,908,768.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,327 shares of company stock worth $5,678,379 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Splunk in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

