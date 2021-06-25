BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Trading Down 3.5%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s share price traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $225.20 and last traded at $228.28. 7,396 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,547,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $236.49.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price objective on BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on BioNTech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.82.

Get BioNTech alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89 and a beta of -1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.04.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 91.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7294.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 30.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at $735,723,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BioNTech by 6,163.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 668,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,499,000 after acquiring an additional 657,872 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in BioNTech by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,559,000 after acquiring an additional 500,085 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in BioNTech by 259.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 482,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,148,000 after acquiring an additional 348,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,326,000. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.