Credit Suisse Group Increases Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Price Target to $37.00

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $32.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AQUA. Zacks Investment Research cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 63.23 and a beta of 1.88. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $33.75.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $346.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, Director Martin Lamb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,404,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,813 shares of company stock worth $3,802,116. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 268.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,974,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,517,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,608,000 after buying an additional 1,999,294 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,895,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,870 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,264.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,385,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

