Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Canaccord Genuity

Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Hurricane Energy stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.02. Hurricane Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.

Hurricane Energy Company Profile

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

