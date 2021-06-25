Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

HNSBF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Danske started coverage on Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) alerts:

HNSBF opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. Hansa Biopharma AB has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.78.

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ), a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunomodulatory treatments for enabling transplants and rare immunoglobulin G (IgG)-mediated autoimmune conditions, gene therapy, and cancer using its proprietary enzyme technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate is Imlifidase, an IgG-degrading enzyme of Streptococcus pyogenes (IdeS), an antibody cleaving enzyme that is in Phase II for enabling kidney transplantations in sensitized patients, as well as for anti-GBM antibody disease and Guillain BarrÃ© syndrome.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.