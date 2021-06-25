Ternium (NYSE:TX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ternium (NYSE:TX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ternium is the leading producer of flat and long steel products of Latin America and consolidates the operations of the steel companies Hylsa in Mexico, Siderar in Argentina and Sidor in Venezuela. It create value with our customers, jointly improving competitiveness and productivity, through a highly efficient industrial and technological base and a global commercial network. “

Get Ternium alerts:

TX has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Ternium in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

TX opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. Ternium has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $41.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.00.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.58. Ternium had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Analysts forecast that Ternium will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,375,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,071,000 after buying an additional 347,491 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Ternium by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,446,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,023,000 after acquiring an additional 102,712 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 1.2% during the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,140,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,286,000 after purchasing an additional 13,363 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ternium by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 725,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,183,000 after purchasing an additional 165,686 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ternium (TX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.