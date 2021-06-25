New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 11.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 261.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 25,860 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the fourth quarter worth $764,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 39,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, VP J Edward Clary sold 16,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $792,672.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HVT opened at $40.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.66. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $52.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.79.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.63. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $236.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.