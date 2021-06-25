New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.31% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCEI. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 7.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period.

BCEI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist boosted their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.71.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $140,222.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,349.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock opened at $48.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 2.01. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $50.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.30.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

Bonanza Creek Energy Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

