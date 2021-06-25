New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 11,885 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,885 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Copa were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Copa by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,416,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,421,000 after buying an additional 863,156 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Copa by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Copa by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 56,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 24,691 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Copa by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prince Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Copa during the fourth quarter valued at $4,795,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. HSBC downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Copa in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Copa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.56.

Shares of Copa stock opened at $77.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.66. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12 month low of $40.15 and a 12 month high of $94.91.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.03). Copa had a negative return on equity of 30.16% and a negative net margin of 200.30%. The business had revenue of $185.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Copa Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

