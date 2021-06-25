New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 79.5% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.4% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of BIPC opened at $72.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion and a PE ratio of 50.51. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $77.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

